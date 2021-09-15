The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,292 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.04. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

