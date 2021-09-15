The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Raised by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after buying an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

Shares of EL traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,804. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

