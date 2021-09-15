The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

The Flowr Co. (CVE:FLWR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.11. The Flowr shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1,616,242 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of The Flowr from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of The Flowr from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get The Flowr alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$45.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.