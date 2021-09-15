The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,776. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $633,000.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

