The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $994.73

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 994.73 ($13.00) and traded as low as GBX 878 ($11.47). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 897 ($11.72), with a volume of 34,843 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £387.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 994.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,172.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

