The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.65 ($14.88) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.48 ($14.68).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

