The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in The Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.