The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 405.0% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.2% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.78. 58,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,680. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.20 and its 200 day moving average is $314.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

