The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella Sells 20,000 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Joint stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.25. 152,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,833,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JYNT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

