The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

