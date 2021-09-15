The Kroger Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

The Kroger has raised its dividend payment by 38.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 609,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,070 shares of company stock worth $1,392,265. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

