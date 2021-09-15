The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

LSXMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,514,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $18,561,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after acquiring an additional 280,236 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.