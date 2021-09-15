The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.30% of The Manitowoc worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 440.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

MTW traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

