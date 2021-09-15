The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,571 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

