The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.50 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce $12.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.70 billion and the lowest is $12.30 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $10.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.32 billion to $47.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $54.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.