The Sandbox (SAND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $135.82 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001695 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $728.08 million and approximately $135.82 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

