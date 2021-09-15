The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $200.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro traded as low as $142.78 and last traded at $142.82, with a volume of 2218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.91.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after buying an additional 50,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

