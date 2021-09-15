The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 171.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.7% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.26. 12,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,256. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.71.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

