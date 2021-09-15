The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Bryan J. Young Sells 1,662 Shares

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.41. The stock had a trading volume of 604,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.71.
The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
