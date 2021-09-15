The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Bryan J. Young Sells 1,662 Shares

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.41. The stock had a trading volume of 604,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.71.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

