The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686,979 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,645 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 7.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $188,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

TD traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.