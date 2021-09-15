The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 879.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,658 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of The Trade Desk worth $44,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

