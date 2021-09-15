The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,181.22

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,181.22 ($15.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,168 ($15.26). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($15.26), with a volume of 811,439 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded The Unite Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,913.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 55.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

In other news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total value of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

The Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.