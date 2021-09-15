The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $331.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

