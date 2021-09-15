The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Williams Companies worth $40,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,028 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 129,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.