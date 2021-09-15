The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,898 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of The Williams Companies worth $39,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after buying an additional 1,432,675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after buying an additional 1,013,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

