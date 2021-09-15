Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Trading Down 1.9%

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.61. 26,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 45,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THERF)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

