Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 381,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.