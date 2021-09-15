Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 381,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.