Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.98

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 1342462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $590.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

