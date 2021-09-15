Thingschain (TIC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $43,143.75 and $1.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.00 or 1.00002766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00070438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073656 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

