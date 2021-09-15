Thomas Cortese Sells 40,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Cortese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total value of $4,718,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $11,861,412.90.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.56. 7,175,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,672,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $109.79. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 210.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.