Thomas M. Siebel Sells 337,366 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C3.ai stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. 4,500,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,137. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.09. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.