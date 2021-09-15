Thomas M. Siebel Sells 337,366 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
C3.ai stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. 4,500,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,137. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.09. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $183.90.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
