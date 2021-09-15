Thomas V. Taylor Sells 47,717 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $129.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

