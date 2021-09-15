Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 17,418 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.