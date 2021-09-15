Thor Gjerdrum Sells 26,666 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. 106,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $658.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 86.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

