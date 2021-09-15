Thor Gjerdrum Sells 26,666 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. 106,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $658.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 86.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
