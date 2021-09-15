THORChain Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $10.10 or 0.00021025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $94.48 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

