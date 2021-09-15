ThredUp Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 22nd (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. ThredUp had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,769 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,000 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,866,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.