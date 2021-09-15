ThreeFold (TFT) Hits Market Cap of $5.71 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $21,451.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00074264 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00123599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00186692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014033 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

