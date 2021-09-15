Thrive Token Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $197,880.74 and approximately $793.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00145919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00835208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046652 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

