thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.69

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.69 ($10.22) and traded as high as €9.50 ($11.17). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €9.44 ($11.11), with a volume of 2,907,930 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 0.52.

About thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

