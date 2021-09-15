Tidal Finance Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $96,270.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00150602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.42 or 0.00802116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

