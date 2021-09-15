TigerCash (TCH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.77 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $785,850.64 and approximately $7.77 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

