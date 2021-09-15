Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Tilly’s worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $195,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $964,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TLYS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

TLYS stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

