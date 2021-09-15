tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on tinyBuild from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:TBLD opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £545.50 million and a P/E ratio of 135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. tinyBuild has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.97).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

