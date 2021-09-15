Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in August

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Titanium stock remained flat at $$0.31 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,866. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Titanium has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
Titanium Company Profile
