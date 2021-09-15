TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $28.72 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 12.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.05. 1,109,248 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average is $130.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.