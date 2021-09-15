TMD Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $139.11. 22,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

