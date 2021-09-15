TMD Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TMD Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347,339 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,085. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.