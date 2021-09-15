TMD Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,550 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 5.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 738,706 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after purchasing an additional 605,378 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 536,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,875,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,284. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06.

