TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0815 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $119,013.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,663.35 or 1.00113700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00071935 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001150 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002141 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.